Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu Urges Centre to Withdraw Rs 500 Notes to Curb Corruption

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged the Centre to consider withdrawing Rs 500 currency notes and retaining only Rs 100 and Rs 200 denominations to curb corruption and reduce cash transactions.

Addressing a media conference in Amaravati on Monday, Naidu appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote digital currency and expand cashless transactions, saying reduced circulation of high-denomination notes could help check illegal cash dealings and improve financial transparency.

Referring to recent local body election results, he called for reducing the influence of money power in politics and said public representatives should focus on public service. He claimed that the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance secured victory despite substantially reducing cash distribution during elections.

Naidu said effective use of technology could help create wealth and eliminate poverty. He added that he would continue to raise the proposal with the Prime Minister.