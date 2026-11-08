Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Cyclone Murasu Damage, Directs Officials to Expedite Relief

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday reviewed the damage caused by Cyclone Murasu and the ongoing relief and restoration operations, directing officials to speed up crop-loss assessments and provide immediate assistance to affected families.

During a meeting with officials from the irrigation, revenue, power, agriculture and other departments at his camp office, the Chief Minister sought details of the damage, rehabilitation measures and restoration of electricity infrastructure.

He instructed officials to ensure uninterrupted distribution of essential commodities and expedite financial assistance to cyclone victims.

Officials informed him that 92 per cent of the assessment of horticultural crop losses had been completed, with the remaining process scheduled to be finished by November 9.

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They also reported that Cyclone Arnab had damaged nearly 30,000 electricity poles, although power supply had been restored in all villages. Following Cyclone Murasu, electricity restoration is underway in 1,825 affected villages, with 7,850 damaged poles already repaired.

The incident has a relevant precedent in Cyclone Michaung in December 2023. At the time, the Andhra Pradesh government provided ₹2,500 to affected families and ₹1,000 to individuals as immediate relief. Around 9,321 families in relief centres received assistance, while officials assessed agricultural losses and restored damaged electricity infrastructure.

The response to Cyclone Michaung provides a useful comparison with the present relief operations. Both incidents underline the importance of rapid crop-loss assessments, timely compensation, uninterrupted essential supplies and restoration of electricity to minimise the hardships faced by cyclone-affected communities.