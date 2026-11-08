Warangal Tragedy: Woman Dies by Suicide Along With Her Two Young Children Over Husband’s Alleged Affair

Warangal: A tragic incident in Warangal district has left the local community in shock after a 30-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide along with her two young daughters, reportedly distressed over her husband’s extramarital relationship.

The deceased, Mamatha (30), was a resident of Elkurthi Haveli village in Warangal district. She had married Eerelli Suman, whom she had fallen in love with, around six years ago. The couple had two daughters, Harini (4) and Kavya Shri (3).

Suman worked as a daily-wage labourer in the village, while Mamatha was employed at a private eye hospital in Narsampet. The family had been living together with their children.

According to reports, Suman had allegedly developed an extramarital relationship with a married woman from the same village and left his family with her around 20 days ago.

Following the dispute, a village council meeting was reportedly held, during which it was decided that Suman should return to his wife. Subsequently, the couple stayed at the house of relatives in Mughdumpuram village in Narsampet mandal for a few days.

However, Suman allegedly left home again with the other woman, following which Mamatha returned to Elkurthi Haveli with her children.

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In another disturbing development, the married woman reportedly visited Mamatha’s house along with her relatives and allegedly subjected her to verbal abuse. Deeply distressed by the humiliation and continuing family dispute, Mamatha left home with her two daughters, reportedly telling the family that she was going to work.

She later reached Pakala pond and shared her location with relatives in Hyderabad, informing them that she was planning to end her life.

After receiving repeated calls from Mamatha’s relatives, pond staff answered her phone. The relatives informed them about her message and expressed concern over her safety.

Pond staff immediately began searching the water body and subsequently recovered the bodies of Mamatha and her two daughters.

The incident has triggered widespread grief, with the deaths of the three family members leaving residents and relatives devastated.

Meanwhile, reports that Mamatha’s parents did not visit the location even after learning about the deaths of their daughter and grandchildren have added another heartbreaking dimension to the tragedy.

Further details regarding the police investigation and the circumstances leading to the incident are awaited.