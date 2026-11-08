Gruesome Murder Near Firecracker Shops in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: A gruesome murder near firecracker shops in the grounds of Sagar Society in Banjara Hills sent shockwaves through the area, triggering panic among shoppers and local residents.

According to preliminary information, the murder took place in full public view near the firecracker stalls. Shoppers who witnessed the incident were reportedly terrified and fled the scene to escape the situation, creating panic in the busy area.

The incident caused considerable commotion as people gathered near the spot after learning about the murder. The presence of firecracker shops and shoppers in the vicinity added to the tension following the incident.

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Following the incident, police rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. Officers initiated an investigation and registered a case to determine the circumstances that led to the murder.

Police are gathering details about the incident and examining the available evidence to identify the person responsible. The motive behind the crime and other details are yet to be established.

Further information regarding the victim’s identity, the circumstances of the attack and possible suspects is awaited. Police said further details would emerge as the investigation progresses.