American National Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances at Gachibowli Apartment in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An American national was found dead under suspicious circumstances at an executive apartment in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, on Friday. The deceased was identified as Mitchell Brian Lee, 41, a native of California, USA.

According to preliminary information, Lee arrived in Hyderabad on November 2 along with his business partner, David, for business-related purposes. The two were staying at an executive apartment on the 12th floor of the building.

Lee reportedly stopped responding to phone calls from Wednesday evening, raising concerns about his whereabouts. At around 6.30 pm on Friday, hotel staff opened his room using a master key after receiving no response.

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They found Lee lying unconscious on the bed and immediately alerted emergency medical services. Personnel from the 108 ambulance service examined him and declared him dead.

Following the incident, Gachibowli police reached the apartment and initiated an investigation. Police are gathering details about his stay, recent movements and the circumstances leading to his death.

The exact cause of death is yet to be established. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.