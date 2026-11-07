10th Deepotsav in Ayodhya: CM Yogi calls for Ram Rajya with development for all

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday said that the resolve kindled on the banks of the sacred Saryu in 2017 has now given India’s cultural heritage a new identity and elevated its prestige on the global stage.

In a message marking the 10th edition of Deepotsav in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister said the grand celebration was not merely about lighting lamps or creating world records but represented a significant chapter in the revival of Sanatan culture, restoration of national self-respect and the resurgence of Ayodhya’s historical and spiritual glory.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Yogi said the decade-long journey of Deepotsav had transformed a centuries-old wait into a magnificent reality, restoring Ayodhya to its rightful place while reaffirming its cultural identity and heritage.

He said the hundreds of thousands of lamps illuminated at Ram Ki Paidi had not only dispelled darkness but also spread the message of faith, social uplift, empowerment of marginalised communities and local self-reliance.

“This historic decade of Deepotsav in Shri Ayodhya Dham has not been limited to the glow of lamps and world records, but has become a golden chapter in the revival of the glory of Lord Shri Ram’s city from the Treta Yuga, the renaissance of Sanatan culture, and the restoration of the nation’s self-respect,” he said.

The Chief Minister urged people to incorporate the ideals of Lord Shri Ram into their lives and work towards establishing Ram Rajya, where the benefits of development reach the most deprived sections of society.

“On this glorious 10th edition of Deepotsav, let us all embrace the ideals of Lord Shri Ram in our lives. Let us build a Ram Rajya where the light of development reaches the lives of those at the very bottom of society, and where this eternal flame of faith, harmony, and service continues to shine for ages to come,” he said.

In another post, CM Yogi described Ayodhya as being fully decked up for the grand celebration, which he termed a divine confluence of joy, pride and devotion.

He said the holy city, situated on the banks of the Saryu, was ready to witness the illumination of lakhs of lamps, symbolising the eternal victory of light, truth and righteousness over darkness.

“Today, the sacred city of Shri Ayodhya Dham, nestled in the lap of Mother Saryu, whose waters are pure and holy, is fully adorned for the grand confluence of divine joy, pride and devotion — the ‘Divine Festival of Lights’,” he said.

He added that the festival reflected the fulfilment of years of anticipation and the faith of crores of followers of Sanatan Dharma.

The Chief Minister also extended a warm welcome to Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan, who was arriving to attend the celebrations, along with ambassadors, high commissioners, diplomats from friendly countries, distinguished guests from India and abroad, and sants and devotees of Lord Ram.

Welcoming the dignitaries and devotees to the birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, he said their presence would make the celebration a memorable occasion.

“Your presence at this sacred festival of equality, harmony, cultural unity and ‘the world is one family’ will make this festival of lights historic and unforgettable. Let us bear witness to this grand festival of righteousness, dignity and enlightenment,” he said.

In a separate message, CM Yogi highlighted the spiritual significance of lighting lamps, describing them as symbols of awakening and consciousness rather than merely earthen vessels.

He said the tradition of lighting lamps conveyed the message that darkness could be dispelled through the spread of light, without the need to fight it.

“A lamp is not merely an earthen vessel; it is the awakening of consciousness. For ages, it has taught us that we need not fight darkness, we need only light a lamp, and darkness departs,” he said.

Describing Ayodhya as the foremost among the seven sacred cities, he said the celebration commemorated the arrival of Lord Shri Ram, who symbolises righteousness and truth.

The Chief Minister said the 10th Deepotsav is a grand celebration of the revival of faith, self-respect and India’s eternal cultural consciousness.

He also appealed to people to light lamps in their homes and courtyards alongside the celebrations at Ram Janmabhoomi, saying the collective illumination would symbolise the triumph of eternal truth.

“Today, with Maa Saryu as our witness, we are all set to celebrate the 10th Deepotsav in the city Lord Shri Ram holds dearer than life itself. Ayodhya’s Deepotsav is a grand festival of the revival of our faith, self-respect, and eternal consciousness,” he said.