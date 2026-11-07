TGRTC Faces Criticism Over Alleged Excessive Bus Fares During Diwali Festival

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGRTC) is facing criticism for allegedly charging passengers higher fares during the Diwali festival, with commuters accusing the transport corporation of exploiting the festive rush.

According to complaints, the regular fare for a Garuda bus service from Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) in Hyderabad to Karimnagar is Rs. 410. However, passengers are reportedly being charged Rs. 580 for the same service, an increase of Rs. 170.

Commuters have questioned the justification for the additional charge, particularly as no special bus service is reportedly being operated on the route. They allege that the RTC has increased fares despite passengers travelling on regular Garuda services.

The sudden hike has triggered resentment among passengers, who say that people travelling to their hometowns to celebrate Diwali are being burdened with additional expenses.

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Passengers have demanded that TGRTC clarify the reasons for the increased fare and explain under what provisions the additional amount is being collected.

The alleged fare hike has once again raised concerns over passenger charges during festival seasons, when thousands of people depend on RTC services to reach their native places.

Commuters have urged the transport corporation to ensure transparent fare policies and prevent unnecessary financial burdens on passengers during festive occasions.