Student Dies by Suicide at Ameerpet College; Fellow Students Allege Principal’s Harassment

Hyderabad: A student died by suicide at Amrutha Hotel Management College in the SR Nagar area of Ameerpet, triggering protests by fellow students who alleged that harassment by the college principal drove the student to take the extreme step.

Following the incident, students staged a protest on the college premises, demanding strict action against the principal and the college management. They alleged that the student had been subjected to harassment and held the management responsible for the circumstances surrounding the death.

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The protesting students called for an investigation into the allegations and demanded accountability from the college authorities.

Further details regarding the deceased student’s identity and the circumstances leading to the incident are awaited. The allegations against the principal and college management have not yet been independently established.