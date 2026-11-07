Hyderabad

Student Dies by Suicide at Ameerpet College; Fellow Students Allege Principal’s Harassment

A student died by suicide at Amrutha Hotel Management College in the SR Nagar area of Ameerpet, triggering protests by fellow students who alleged that harassment by the college principal drove the student to take the extreme step.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi7 November 2026 - 16:22
Student Dies by Suicide at Ameerpet College; Fellow Students Allege Principal’s Harassment
Student Dies by Suicide at Ameerpet College; Fellow Students Allege Principal’s Harassment

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Hyderabad: A student died by suicide at Amrutha Hotel Management College in the SR Nagar area of Ameerpet, triggering protests by fellow students who alleged that harassment by the college principal drove the student to take the extreme step.

Following the incident, students staged a protest on the college premises, demanding strict action against the principal and the college management. They alleged that the student had been subjected to harassment and held the management responsible for the circumstances surrounding the death.

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The protesting students called for an investigation into the allegations and demanded accountability from the college authorities.

Further details regarding the deceased student’s identity and the circumstances leading to the incident are awaited. The allegations against the principal and college management have not yet been independently established.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi7 November 2026 - 16:22
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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