Harry Boxer’s extradition to India may take months due to legal hurdles: CBI sources

New Delhi: Bringing Harry Boxer (Hari Chand Jaat) a notorious shooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, from the United States to India is unlikely to be an easy task, as investigating agencies may face several legal hurdles and procedural delays. Although he has been detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in California, his extradition could take several months due to legal complications, according to sources.

According to CBI sources, Harry Boxer has been detained for immigration violations and not in connection with criminal cases registered against him in India.

In the US, he will first have to undergo proceedings before an immigration court, followed by a hearing. Subsequently, India will have to formally submit an extradition dossier under the bilateral Extradition Treaty. The dossier will include forensic evidence, details of FIRs, charge sheets and voice recordings linked to cases registered against him in Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi and Mumbai.

The CBI told IANS that the extradition process in the US is lengthy, with the accused having ample opportunities to challenge the proceedings in courts. In several cases, accused persons also seek political asylum, which can further delay the process.

Another major challenge is that most of the cases registered against Boxer are being investigated by state police agencies. Therefore, documents related to cases from different states will have to be consolidated into a single dossier and forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs through the CBI.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Mumbai Crime Branch have started submitting documents related to the cases against him to central agencies. Officials said that his extradition to India would not be possible until the US court gives the necessary approval.

Harry Boxer, has been detained in the United States following inputs and efforts by Indian law enforcement agencies.

Indian security and Intelligence agencies had been closely tracking his movements, particularly after the firing incident outside Bollywood film-maker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai.

Boxer, a native of Narayanpur village in Rajasthan, earned the nickname due to his earlier association with sports and his background as a boxing coach in Jaipur. He gradually moved away from his sporting and farming background and entered the criminal underworld.

He has been absconding since 2022 and eventually fled India to the United States, where Indian agencies continued to track his activities.