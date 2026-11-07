PM Modi Pays Tribute to LK Advani on His 100th Birthday, Recalls His Role in Indian Politics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid tribute to senior BJP leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani on the occasion of his 100th birthday, recalling his significant contribution to India’s political history, the growth of the BJP and the country’s governance.

In an article, Modi described Advani as a leader whose life has spanned several important chapters of modern India. Born on November 8, 1927, Advani left his familiar surroundings in Sindh following the Partition in 1947 and rebuilt his life in India despite difficult circumstances.

The Prime Minister said Advani played a crucial role in strengthening the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and later laying the foundations of the BJP. As BJP president, he helped the party emerge as a major political force and nurtured generations of party workers around the principle of “Nation First”.

Modi highlighted Advani’s ideological clarity, intellectual depth and ability to express his views fearlessly. He also recalled the long political partnership between Advani and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, describing their decades-long cooperation as a rare example in Indian politics.

Recalling Advani’s political journey, Modi said he became chairman of the Delhi Metropolitan Council in 1967 and entered Parliament in 1970. His contributions as a parliamentarian and Leader of the Opposition earned respect across political parties, he added.

The Prime Minister also recalled Advani’s role during the Emergency imposed in 1975, saying he stood at the forefront of the struggle to protect democracy and the Constitution. Advani later documented his experiences during that period in his book, A Prisoner’s Scrap-Book.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Modi highlighted Advani’s administrative contributions as Information and Broadcasting Minister in the Janata government formed in 1977. He also praised his work as Union Home Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, particularly his role in strengthening India’s security framework and adopting a firm approach towards terrorism.

The Prime Minister described the Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya as a defining moment in Advani’s political career. He recalled being associated with the yatra from its conceptual stage and said it had a significant impact on Indian politics and society.

Modi also recalled Advani’s connection with Gujarat, particularly his repeated election victories from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency. He said he had the opportunity to assist Advani during the 1991 election campaign and had personally voted for him as a resident of Gandhinagar.

Highlighting Advani’s personal qualities, Modi praised his simplicity, commitment to public life, interest in reading, cinema, theatre and history, as well as his deep attachment to Sindhi culture. He also acknowledged the support of Advani’s wife, Kamla Advani, throughout his public life.

The Prime Minister noted that Advani was conferred the Bharat Ratna in 2024 in recognition of his contribution to the nation. He wished the veteran leader good health and said his life and experience would continue to inspire future generations.