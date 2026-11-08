Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Major Industrial Roadmap for Kodangal, Promises Investments and Jobs

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has unveiled an ambitious industrial development roadmap for Kodangal, announcing four major initiatives aimed at attracting large-scale investments and generating employment opportunities in the region.

The Chief Minister virtually launched four projects: the Kodangal Rare Industrial Hub, NARI (Network of Apparel Readiness & Infrastructure) Park, THRIVE (Thogapur-Dudyal Hub for Regional Industries, Value Addition and Employment) Hub, and RISE (Regional Industries & Small Enterprises) Park.

Addressing nearly 100 industrialists at Hakimpet, Revanth Reddy said the government was committed to transforming Kodangal into a major industrial destination. He invited investors to explore opportunities in aerospace, defence, green technology, renewable energy, steel, copper, textiles and agro-based industries.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Shamshabad-Kodangal radial road would be completed by December 2027. Once operational, the road is expected to reduce travel time between the two locations to approximately 70 minutes, improving connectivity and supporting industrial growth.

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In another major initiative, the government is developing a 250-acre Education Hub in Kodangal to strengthen educational infrastructure and create opportunities for students in the region.

Revanth Reddy expressed confidence that Kodangal, Pargi, Sitarampur and Chandhanvelli would emerge as important industrial destinations in Telangana. He highlighted the region’s strategic location and proximity to Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh as major advantages for investors.

“Transforming Kodangal into a major industrial hub is not just my responsibility; it is my dream. Kodangal is my identity and self-respect,” the Chief Minister said.

The proposed industrial initiatives are expected to encourage regional development, attract private investments, strengthen infrastructure and create employment opportunities for local youth.

Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Ministers Duddilla Sridhar Babu and Vakiti Srihari, public representatives and senior officials attended the meeting.