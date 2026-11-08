Crime & Accidents

Three of a Family Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Gowlidoddy

The deceased were identified as Bathula Marreddy (65), his wife Bharathi (60) and their son Nishanth Reddy (38). Their bodies were discovered in Flat No. 702, C-Block, Jayabheri Nirvana Apartments. The family had reportedly been living in the apartment for the past year.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi8 November 2026 - 12:59
Three of a Family Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Gowlidoddy
Three of a Family Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances in Gowlidoddy

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Hyderabad: Three members of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their apartment in Gowlidoddy, within Gachibowli police station limits, on Sunday, November 8.

The deceased were identified as Bathula Marreddy (65), his wife Bharathi (60) and their son Nishanth Reddy (38). Their bodies were discovered in Flat No. 702, C-Block, Jayabheri Nirvana Apartments. The family had reportedly been living in the apartment for the past year.

After receiving information, Gachibowli police rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Police examined the apartment and began gathering evidence to determine the exact cause of death. The bodies are expected to be shifted for postmortem examination.

Follwo for more details: munsifdaily.com

A similar incident occurred in November 2025 at Ramakrishna Nagar in Bagh Amberpet, Hyderabad, where three members of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances. Police investigated the case to establish the circumstances behind the deaths.

The recurring incidents highlight the importance of timely police intervention, neighbourhood vigilance and awareness of family distress. The exact circumstances in the Gowlidoddy case remain under investigation.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi8 November 2026 - 12:59
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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