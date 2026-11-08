Hyderabad

Three Killed, 19 Seriously Injured in Road Accident on Hyderabad Outer Ring Road

Three people were killed and 19 others sustained serious injuries in a tragic road accident on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Appa Junction.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi8 November 2026 - 12:03
Three Killed, 19 Seriously Injured in Road Accident on Hyderabad Outer Ring Road
Three Killed, 19 Seriously Injured in Road Accident on Hyderabad Outer Ring Road

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Hyderabad: Three people were killed and 19 others sustained serious injuries in a tragic road accident on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Appa Junction.

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred when a trailer auto carrying passengers rammed into the rear of a tipper truck at Appa Junction.

The auto was reportedly returning to Moinabad after its occupants had participated in a tree-planting programme in the Shamshabad-Muchintal area when the accident took place.

Three people died in the collision, while 19 others reportedly suffered serious injuries. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

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Reports indicate that around 23 people were travelling in the auto at the time of the accident.

The impact of the collision was severe, leaving several passengers critically injured. The accident caused concern among motorists in the area.

Further details regarding the identities of the deceased and injured persons, as well as the exact circumstances leading to the accident, are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi8 November 2026 - 12:03
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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