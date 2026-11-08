Three Killed, 19 Seriously Injured in Road Accident on Hyderabad Outer Ring Road

Hyderabad: Three people were killed and 19 others sustained serious injuries in a tragic road accident on Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Appa Junction.

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred when a trailer auto carrying passengers rammed into the rear of a tipper truck at Appa Junction.

The auto was reportedly returning to Moinabad after its occupants had participated in a tree-planting programme in the Shamshabad-Muchintal area when the accident took place.

Three people died in the collision, while 19 others reportedly suffered serious injuries. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

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Reports indicate that around 23 people were travelling in the auto at the time of the accident.

The impact of the collision was severe, leaving several passengers critically injured. The accident caused concern among motorists in the area.

Further details regarding the identities of the deceased and injured persons, as well as the exact circumstances leading to the accident, are awaited.