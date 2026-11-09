Telangana Women’s Commission Issues Notices to Five Fertility Centres Over Alleged Illegal Egg Collection

The Telangana State Women’s Commission has issued notices to five fertility centres in Hyderabad following allegations of illegal egg collection from women in violation of prescribed regulations.

The Managing Directors, Medical Superintendents and Centre Heads of the concerned hospitals appeared before the Commission at its office in Buddha Bhavan, Secunderabad, on Monday and were asked to submit written explanations to Chairperson Nerella Sharada.

The Commission is examining whether the centres violated provisions of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Regulation Act, 2021, particularly those relating to informed written consent, age and health safeguards, and restrictions on egg donation. It is also looking into allegations of exploitation of economically vulnerable women.

After examining the explanations and preliminary evidence, the Commission is expected to recommend further action to the government and police.

The action highlights concerns over compliance with reproductive healthcare regulations and the need to safeguard women’s health, consent and rights.