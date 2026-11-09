Revanth Reddy to Launch ‘Praja Balam’ Outreach Programme After Sankranti

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced plans to launch a statewide mass outreach programme titled ‘Praja Balam’ after the Sankranti festival. Under the initiative, he will personally visit villages across Telangana to interact with residents, understand local issues and review the implementation of government welfare and development programmes.

Telangana Chief Minister plans statewide village visits to assess public grievances and review welfare schemes

Speaking at the inauguration of a farmers’ fair and industrial expo in Kodangal, the Chief Minister said direct interaction with people would help the government identify grassroots-level problems and improve public service delivery.

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Addressing agricultural concerns, Revanth Reddy urged farmers to cultivate short-duration crops during the ongoing rabi season, considering water availability. He assured farmers that the government was prepared to address challenges arising from El Niño conditions and possible drought.

The Chief Minister also criticised the previous BRS government over the Kaleshwaram project, particularly the Medigadda barrage damage. He said he had requested the Assembly Speaker to convene a two-day special session to discuss El Niño, Kaleshwaram and Godavari water management. He challenged BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao to participate in an open, evidence-based debate.

The announcement also brings back memories of the 2015 drought, when deficient rainfall across Telangana severely affected farmers, agricultural activities and rural livelihoods. With El Niño concerns and uncertainties over water availability emerging again, the proposed ‘Praja Balam’ programme assumes significance as an opportunity for the government to assess village-level challenges, address farmers’ concerns and strengthen the implementation of welfare and irrigation initiatives.