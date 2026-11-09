Revanth Reddy Sets Target of Making One Crore Women Millionaires by 2034

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has set an ambitious target of transforming one crore women in Telangana into millionaires by 2034, stressing that women’s economic empowerment would remain a key priority of his government.

Addressing an interactive programme with women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) on November 8, coinciding with Diwali and his birthday celebrations, the Chief Minister thanked women for gathering to extend their wishes. Describing them as his family and soulmates, he said their blessings had helped him reach his present position.

Revanth Reddy said nearly 70 lakh women were currently members of SHGs, and the government aimed to increase the membership to one crore by 2034. He highlighted that women had received bank-linked loans worth Rs 79,000 crore over the past 34 months.

Highlighting various initiatives, he said women were being entrusted with stitching school uniforms, operating Indiramma canteens, managing petrol bunks and participating in solar power generation projects. These opportunities were intended to transform women from beneficiaries of welfare schemes into entrepreneurs and business owners.

The Chief Minister also highlighted welfare initiatives, including free bus travel for women, 200 units of free electricity and Indiramma housing. He announced that 4.5 lakh new pensions had been approved, including 3.5 lakh for single women and widows, along with pensions for eligible weavers.

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Calling upon women to become industrialists and entrepreneurs, Revanth Reddy stressed the importance of higher education for girls. He urged mothers to ensure that their daughters received better educational opportunities so that future generations would not face the hardships experienced by their parents.

The government’s focus on women’s entrepreneurship follows earlier initiatives such as the women-run petrol bunk at Singaram X Roads in Narayanpet district, inaugurated in February 2025. The venture, managed by a women’s federation, demonstrated how self-help groups could move beyond traditional savings and credit activities towards operating businesses and generating independent income.

Such initiatives are relevant to the Chief Minister’s latest announcement, as achieving the target of making one crore women millionaires by 2034 will require sustainable businesses, market opportunities, financial independence and continued institutional support for SHG members.