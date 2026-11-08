Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Celebrates Birthday with Family in Kodangal

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy celebrated his birthday with family members in Kodangal, his home constituency in Vikarabad district, on Sunday.

The Chief Minister cut a birthday cake in the presence of his wife Geetha, son-in-law Satyanarayana Reddy and grandson.

Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar visited Revanth Reddy at his residence to convey his wishes. Ministers Seethakka and Vakiti Srihari, MP Mallu Ravi, several MLAs and MLCs, corporation chairpersons, Congress leaders and party workers also greeted him.

Several political leaders, including Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, extended birthday wishes through posts on X. Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar also greeted the Telangana Chief Minister.

Actor K. Chiranjeevi conveyed his wishes, appreciating Revanth Reddy’s vision of developing Hyderabad as a global cinema hub and his Telangana Rising 2047 initiative