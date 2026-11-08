Illegal Sale of Defence Liquor: 163 Bottles Worth Rs 2.11 Lakh Seized in Hyderabad Raids

Hyderabad: Excise officials have seized 163 bottles of defence liquor worth approximately Rs 2.11 lakh during two separate raids in the Alwal and surrounding areas of Hyderabad. Two women were arrested for allegedly selling defence liquor illegally.

According to officials, the first raid was conducted at a house in Lothukunta, where 96 bottles of defence liquor were seized from the residence of Manyam Nagaprasanna and her husband, Ram Anjaneyulu.

Investigators alleged that Ram Anjaneyulu procured the liquor through defence canteen quotas, while his wife Nagaprasanna allegedly sold the bottles illegally to customers. Nagaprasanna was arrested in connection with the case.

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In a separate raid at Soujanya Colony in New Bowenpally, officials seized another 67 bottles of defence liquor from Musimi Lenka (39). She was also arrested on charges of allegedly selling defence liquor without authorisation.

The raids were jointly conducted by the Malkajgiri Excise Enforcement team and the Excise State Task Force as part of efforts to curb the illegal diversion and sale of defence liquor.

Officials are investigating the cases to establish the source of the seized liquor and identify whether others were involved in the illegal trade.