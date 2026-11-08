Over 12.54 Lakh Notices Issued During SIR 2026 in Hyderabad; Final Voter List on November 11

Hyderabad: A total of 12.54 lakh notices have been generated during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 of electoral rolls across the 15 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad district, with authorities reporting significant progress in the verification process.

According to officials, 5,82,217 electors were identified as unmapped, while 6,72,700 applications were flagged for anomalies. Of the 12,54,917 notices generated, 12,54,400 have been distributed, leaving only 517 pending.

A total of 12,33,841 electors attended hearings, accounting for 98.36 per cent of the cases, while 20,559 hearings remain pending.

Hyderabad District Electoral Officer (DEO) R.V. Karnan reviewed the progress at a meeting with political party representatives on Saturday.

Between June 2 and October 7, authorities received 3.9 lakh claims and objections through online and offline channels, with only 321 applications pending disposal.

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Form 6 applications for new voter enrolment accounted for 1.8 lakh submissions, followed by 1.3 lakh Form 8 applications seeking address changes, corrections and replacement of Electors Photo Identity Cards. Additionally, 8,323 Form 7 applications were received for deletion of existing names.

The notice phase and disposal of claims and objections concluded on November 5. The final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on November 11.

During the Special Summary Revision (SSR) in 2024, Telangana published its final electoral rolls on February 8, recording 3.30 crore voters across 119 Assembly constituencies. The revision resulted in 7.19 lakh additions, 5.26 lakh deletions and 4.21 lakh corrections to voter records.

The ongoing SIR exercise is significant as it aims to improve the accuracy of electoral rolls by identifying unmapped voters, correcting discrepancies and providing eligible citizens an opportunity to register. The November 11 publication will be crucial in ensuring accurate and inclusive voter lists ahead of future elections.