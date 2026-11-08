Cyberabad Plans Wi-Fi-Enabled Workspaces in 30–40 Public Parks

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) is planning to transform 30 to 40 public parks into Wi-Fi-enabled workspaces under its proposed ‘Work from Park’ initiative, allowing residents to work in green surroundings instead of offices or cafés.

The corporation is planning to begin with two pilot projects, including a park at Madhava Hills Colony near Madhava Welfare School in Masjid Banda, Serilingampally. Locations in Kukatpally and Madhapur are also under consideration. The pilot facilities are expected to be ready around New Year, with expansion depending on public response.

The proposed facilities will include free Wi-Fi, laptop charging points, tiered seating, benches, CCTV cameras, walking tracks and coffee and snack kiosks. A nominal user fee of ₹50 to ₹100 is also being considered.

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CMC Commissioner Srijana said the initiative aimed to make public parks more than recreational spaces. The corporation is also developing around 300 parks on vacant civic lands and plans to renovate another 90 existing parks by February.

Other initiatives include a ‘Listening to Children’ programme with UNICEF, completion boards displaying civic project details, recycled-plastic products and ward-level green-waste processing units.

In 2020, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) introduced the ‘Work from Home’ initiative at its head office, providing employees with remote-working facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. This demonstrated the growing importance of flexible working arrangements. The proposed Work from Park initiative takes this concept further by combining technology, public infrastructure and urban greenery to create accessible community workspaces.