Hyderabad Police Urge Public to Exercise Caution While Using Firecrackers and Electrical Decorations

Hyderabad: The Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) has urged people to exercise caution while bursting firecrackers and using electrical decorations during festive celebrations to prevent fire accidents, injuries and short circuits.

In a public safety advisory, the TGICCC highlighted the potential risks associated with the careless handling of firecrackers and improper use of electrical lighting and decorations.

People have been advised to handle firecrackers responsibly and take necessary precautions while installing and operating decorative electrical lights to avoid fire hazards and other accidents.

The authorities also stressed the importance of following safety measures to protect lives and property during festive celebrations.

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The TGICCC further reminded citizens that emergency assistance is available round the clock by dialling 112.

The emergency helpline provides access to police, fire and medical services, enabling people to seek immediate assistance in case of any emergency.

The advisory aims to ensure that people celebrate festivals safely while preventing avoidable accidents and emergencies.