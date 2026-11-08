HMWSSB Fines Hyderabad Firm ₹20,000 for Using Drinking Water to Clean Floors

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on Akshayakalpa Farms and Foods Private Limited for allegedly using potable water to clean floors at its premises in Jubilee Hills.

During an inspection at the company’s premises in Journalist Colony, Road No. 70, Jubilee Hills, officials found drinking water being used for floor cleaning. Apart from imposing the penalty, the Water Board temporarily disconnected the premises’ sewage connection.

The HMWSSB has intensified inspections across Hyderabad to prevent the misuse of drinking water, particularly ahead of the summer season. Officials have advised households and commercial establishments to reserve potable water for essential needs such as drinking and cooking.

They have urged citizens to use treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) for activities such as floor cleaning, vehicle washing, gardening and construction.

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Residents can report drinking water wastage by sharing location details, photographs or videos through the HMWSSB WhatsApp number 99499 30003. The Board warned that strict action would be taken against violators.

On March 5, 2025, the HMWSSB imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on a Jubilee Hills resident after officials found him washing his motorcycle using drinking water supplied by the Board. Managing Director K. Ashok Reddy noticed water flowing onto the road near Jubilee Hills Road No. 78 and directed officials to inspect the premises. Following the inspection, the resident was fined and issued a notice.