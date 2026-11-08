Hyderabad

HMWSSB Fines Hyderabad Firm ₹20,000 for Using Drinking Water to Clean Floors

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on Akshayakalpa Farms and Foods Private Limited for allegedly using potable water to clean floors at its premises in Jubilee Hills.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi8 November 2026 - 15:00
HMWSSB Fines Hyderabad Firm ₹20,000 for Using Drinking Water to Clean Floors
HMWSSB Fines Hyderabad Firm ₹20,000 for Using Drinking Water to Clean Floors

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Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on Akshayakalpa Farms and Foods Private Limited for allegedly using potable water to clean floors at its premises in Jubilee Hills.

During an inspection at the company’s premises in Journalist Colony, Road No. 70, Jubilee Hills, officials found drinking water being used for floor cleaning. Apart from imposing the penalty, the Water Board temporarily disconnected the premises’ sewage connection.

The HMWSSB has intensified inspections across Hyderabad to prevent the misuse of drinking water, particularly ahead of the summer season. Officials have advised households and commercial establishments to reserve potable water for essential needs such as drinking and cooking.

They have urged citizens to use treated water from sewage treatment plants (STPs) for activities such as floor cleaning, vehicle washing, gardening and construction.

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Residents can report drinking water wastage by sharing location details, photographs or videos through the HMWSSB WhatsApp number 99499 30003. The Board warned that strict action would be taken against violators.

On March 5, 2025, the HMWSSB imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on a Jubilee Hills resident after officials found him washing his motorcycle using drinking water supplied by the Board. Managing Director K. Ashok Reddy noticed water flowing onto the road near Jubilee Hills Road No. 78 and directed officials to inspect the premises. Following the inspection, the resident was fined and issued a notice.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi8 November 2026 - 15:00
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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