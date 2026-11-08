Telangana Governor Offers Prayers at Bhagyalakshmi Temple Near Charminar

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday offered special prayers at the Bhagyalakshmi Temple adjoining Hyderabad’s historic Charminar on the occasion of Diwali.

Accompanied by his wife, Janaki Shukla, the Governor prayed for the prosperity of Telangana and the nation and wished people happiness, peace and good health. Temple trustee Shashikala briefed the couple on the significance of the temple.

In his Diwali message, Shukla urged people to celebrate the festival with love, compassion and a spirit of service. Describing Diwali as a symbol of the victory of light over darkness, he called for supporting the underprivileged, promoting indigenous products and celebrating safely.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also extended Diwali greetings, wishing happiness and prosperity for every household. He said the Congress-led People’s Government was committed to improving the lives of all sections of society and ensuring the state’s overall development.

The Chief Minister urged people, particularly children and youth, to celebrate safely, conserve the environment and prevent untoward incidents while bursting crackers.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also greeted people on Diwali. In his message, Nazeer said the festival symbolised the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance, while promoting peace, brotherhood and communal harmony.