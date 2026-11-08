Over 30 Hospitalised After Consuming Golgappas in Uttar Pradesh

More than 150 people fell ill and over 30, including children, were hospitalised following a suspected food poisoning incident after consuming golgappas from a street vendor in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district.

The incident triggered panic in Kalanakhor Pedari village and two to three neighbouring villages under the Khesraha police station limits.

According to hospital officials, around 30-33 patients have been admitted to the Emergency Department, including 18 children in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and 15 patients above the age of 15.

The affected people reportedly developed vomiting and diarrhoea two days after consuming golgappas and other items from the vendor. A doctor said two to three patients were initially in serious condition, but all those admitted were stable. More patients were also expected to reach the hospital.

In a similar incident last month, around 102 people, including 39 children, fell ill after consuming khasta at a fair in Kotwa village of Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district. Seventeen of them required hospitalisation. Health department officials visited the village and supervised treatment, while the Chief Medical Officer said the situation was under control.