Major Fire Breaks Out at Kukatpally Manufacturing Unit, Three Establishments Gutted

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at a manufacturing unit producing paper tea cups and plates in Asbestos Colony, within the limits of Kukatpally Police Station, causing extensive property damage.

The flames quickly spread from the manufacturing unit to adjacent warehouses belonging to GRT Ghee and Haldiram’s, engulfing three establishments in the blaze.

According to preliminary information, all three establishments were completely gutted in the fire. Five auto-rickshaws and one DCM van parked in the area were also reduced to ashes.

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Police suspect that a short circuit may have triggered the fire. However, the exact cause of the incident is yet to be established.

Firefighters rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze and launched firefighting operations. After considerable efforts, they managed to bring the fire under control and prevent it from spreading further.

The incident caused significant property loss, while further details regarding the extent of the damage are awaited. Police and fire department officials are expected to investigate the cause of the fire.