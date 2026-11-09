73 Injured in Diwali Firecracker Accidents Admitted to Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital

Hyderabad: A total of 73 people injured in firecracker-related accidents during Diwali celebrations were admitted to Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Hyderabad.

According to hospital staff, 13 of the injured sustained serious injuries and required medical attention. Among those affected, 17 were children, raising concerns over their safety during firecracker celebrations.

Hospital authorities treated the injured patients following the incidents. The injuries were reportedly caused by firecrackers during Diwali festivities.

The number of casualties highlights the risks associated with firecracker use, particularly when fireworks are handled without adequate precautions. Eye injuries are among the most common dangers during such celebrations, as sparks and explosive particles can cause severe damage to the eyes.

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Children are particularly vulnerable to firecracker accidents due to their limited awareness of safety risks. Health experts generally advise parents to supervise children closely and ensure they maintain a safe distance from fireworks.

The incidents have once again highlighted the need for public awareness about firecracker safety and responsible celebrations to prevent injuries during festive occasions.