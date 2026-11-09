Water Gushes Out of Borewell Without Pump Near Kaleshwaram, Sparks Debate Over Medigadda

Kaleshwaram: Water was seen gushing out of a borewell without the use of a motor pump on the outskirts of Poosukupalli village near Kaleshwaram, drawing attention to the availability of groundwater in the region.

The unusual sight has been cited as another indication of abundant water resources around the Medigadda area, despite the El Niño effect and concerns over water shortages in different parts of the world.

The incident has triggered criticism of the Telangana government led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy over its handling of water resources. Critics have alleged that the government has failed to pump and utilise the available water, resulting in unnecessary hardship for the state.

People have expressed anger over what they describe as the government’s failure to make proper use of water resources, questioning why the state is facing water scarcity when water appears to be available in the Kaleshwaram region.

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The incident has also brought the Medigadda project and the utilisation of water from the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme back into public discussion.

However, the exact reason for water gushing out of the borewell without a pump and the groundwater conditions in the area have not been officially established.