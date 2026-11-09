Five Palestinians, Including Four Children, Killed as Sand Embankment Collapses on Displacement Tents in Gaza

Gaza: At least five Palestinians, including four children and a woman, were killed after a sand embankment collapsed onto tents sheltering displaced families in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, on Sunday, November 8, amid heavy rainfall and strong winds, according to Palestinian media reports.

Gaza Civil Defence teams recovered five bodies from beneath the sand and rubble, while five others were rescued alive with injuries. Civil Defence spokesperson Mahmoud Bassal said a sand and rockslide struck a displacement camp south of Deir al-Balah, trapping several people.

Local residents joined rescue operations using shovels and basic tools, attempting to reach those buried beneath the debris. Videos circulating on social media showed people digging through the sand and trying to lift a concrete slab.

The incident followed severe weather that began on Friday night, November 6. On November 7, Gaza’s Government Media Office reported that approximately 70,000 tents had been flooded within 12 hours of the first low-pressure weather system. Several walls also collapsed, causing an estimated USD 3 million in damage.

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Munir al-Bursh, Director General of Gaza’s Health Ministry, warned that around 350,000 displaced Palestinians were exposed to harsh weather conditions, particularly children, elderly people and those with medical conditions.

A similar tragedy occurred on January 13, 2026, when heavy rainfall and collapsing buildings killed at least six Palestinians in Gaza. Five died in building collapses near Gaza City, while a one-year-old boy died from extreme cold inside a tent in Deir al-Balah.

The recurring weather-related deaths highlight the worsening shelter crisis in Gaza and the urgent need for safe accommodation, winter supplies and humanitarian assistance for displaced families.