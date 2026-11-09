UIDAI Official Advises Citizens to Update Aadhaar Details Every Five Years

Nizamabad: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) Nizamabad District Operations Manager Lakavath Suresh has advised citizens of all age groups to update their Aadhaar details, particularly biometric and iris information, once every five years to ensure accuracy and avoid difficulties while accessing various services.

Suresh clarified that Aadhaar cards do not have an expiry date, but periodic updates are important to maintain accurate identification records. He said Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASKs) were providing quick, transparent and reliable services through trained staff.

The UIDAI was also conducting awareness camps in educational institutions and other public places to educate people about Aadhaar-related services.

He said the centres offered facilities such as air-conditioned waiting halls, comfortable seating, drinking water and wheelchair access to make services convenient for visitors.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Suresh also emphasised the importance of enrolling newborn babies in Aadhaar. He said providing a name was mandatory for enrolment and advised parents to finalise the child’s name and complete the enrolment process soon after birth.

He observed that more parents were coming forward to enrol their newborns to access various government services.

In the past, UIDAI has also conducted special Aadhaar update campaigns in schools, encouraging children to update their biometrics after the age of five and again at 15, as biometric details change during growth. Such updates help maintain accurate Aadhaar records and ensure uninterrupted access to Aadhaar-based services.