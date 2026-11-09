Telangana Schools May Shift to Five-Day Week Amid El Niño Concerns

Hyderabad: Schools across Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana may soon adopt a five-day working week, with Saturdays declared holidays, if the State government accepts a proposal submitted by Teacher Constituency MLC Malka Komaraiah.

The proposal comes amid concerns over the possible impact of El Niño, rising temperatures and water availability in the coming months.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the MLC suggested introducing Saturday holidays as a precautionary measure to address challenging climatic conditions. To compensate for the lost instructional hours, he proposed extending school timings by 35 to 40 minutes from Monday to Friday, ensuring that the prescribed academic schedule remains unaffected.

Highlighting the advantages, Komaraiah said the arrangement would help conserve water, reduce school-related traffic congestion and minimise vehicular pollution. An additional weekly holiday would also provide students with adequate rest and relief during periods of extreme heat.

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Schools currently have two general holidays in November — November 8 for Diwali and November 24 for Karthika Pournami. With five Sundays in the month, the proposed Saturday holiday system could provide additional relief to students and teachers.

Telangana has witnessed school timing adjustments and summer vacation measures during previous years in response to intense heatwaves. Such experiences underline the importance of preventive planning rather than waiting for extreme weather conditions to affect students.

With El Niño-related concerns raising questions over water security and temperatures, the proposal assumes significance as a possible temporary measure to protect students’ well-being while maintaining academic standards.