Crime & Accidents

12 Killed in Two Separate Fire Accidents in Madhya Pradesh on Diwali Night

Diwali celebrations turned tragic in Madhya Pradesh after two separate fire accidents claimed 12 lives in Katni and Seoni districts on Sunday night. Members of two families were killed after fires engulfed their homes while they were asleep.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi9 November 2026 - 13:01
12 Killed in Two Separate Fire Accidents in Madhya Pradesh on Diwali Night
12 Killed in Two Separate Fire Accidents in Madhya Pradesh on Diwali Night

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Madhya Pradesh: Diwali celebrations turned tragic in Madhya Pradesh after two separate fire accidents claimed 12 lives in Katni and Seoni districts on Sunday night. Members of two families were killed after fires engulfed their homes while they were asleep.

Two families devastated in fires in Katni and Seoni; incidents renew concerns over fire safety during festive celebrations

In Barhi town of Katni district, six members of an Agarwal family died when a fire broke out in a three-storey building housing a firecracker shop on the ground floor. The flames spread to the upper floors, trapping the family. The deceased included Puran Agarwal, Chandrakala, Poonam, Arya and Anvi. Two others escaped. A short circuit or oil lamps are suspected to have triggered the fire.

In Chapara town of Seoni district, six members of a jewellery trader’s family, including Kundan Lal Soni, Rajkumari Soni, Ritu Soni, Smriti Soni, Surya Soni and Aditya Soni, died in another fire. Four people escaped.

Such tragedies are not unprecedented. In 2012, a major fire at a firecracker market in Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu, killed more than 50 people, highlighting the dangers associated with fireworks and inadequate safety arrangements. The latest incidents once again underline the importance of fire prevention, safe cracker storage and emergency preparedness during Diwali.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi9 November 2026 - 13:01
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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