Activist Moves NGT Over Pollution of Godavari River

Hyderabad: A local activist and law student, Aakula Sampath Kumar, has approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking urgent intervention to address the alleged pollution of the Godavari River due to the discharge of untreated sewage and industrial waste.

He has sought an independent scientific investigation, restoration of non-functional sewage treatment plants (STPs) and measures to protect drinking-water sources.

In his application, Kumar alleged that nearly 199 million litres per day (MLD) of untreated sewage was being discharged into the Godavari and its interconnected streams, canals and tributaries through more than 50 identified outlets.

He expressed concern over the reported non-functioning of STPs in Ramagundam, Mancherial and Bhadrachalam, besides inadequate sewage-treatment and drainage infrastructure in Basara, Dharmapuri, Nirmal, Luxettipet, Manthani and Sarapaka.

The application also highlighted alleged untreated sewage discharges from Mancherial and Mandamarri municipalities and nearby villages into Rallavagu and Thollavagu, which eventually join the Godavari.

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Kumar warned that the pollution could also affect the Sripada Yellampalli Reservoir, an important drinking-water source for Hyderabad. He sought independent scientific sampling and accredited laboratory testing of the Godavari, its tributaries and the reservoir to determine contamination levels and assess potential public-health risks.

The issue assumes significance in view of previous instances of sewage pollution in Indian rivers, particularly the Musi River in Telangana, where untreated domestic sewage and industrial effluents have raised concerns over water quality and public health.

Kumar had earlier approached the Telangana High Court over the issue. However, the court directed him to approach the National Green Tribunal for appropriate relief. He has now sought the Tribunal’s intervention to ensure accountability and effective pollution-control measures.