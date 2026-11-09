Major Fire Breaks Out at Industrial Unit in Kathedan, Spreads to Plywood Factory

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out at an industrial unit in Kathedan, Hyderabad, triggering panic among local residents after the flames spread within minutes to an adjacent plywood factory.

The fire rapidly intensified, with huge flames shooting into the air and thick black smoke billowing from the industrial premises. The sudden spread of the blaze alarmed residents in the surrounding area, prompting several people to rush out of their homes in panic.

On receiving information, firefighters and local police rushed to the scene and launched rescue and firefighting operations. Three fire engines were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control.

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Fire personnel made efforts to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to other nearby establishments. The incident reportedly caused extensive property damage to the industrial units.

During the inspection, officials reportedly found that the industrial units involved in the incident were operating without the required permits.

The exact cause of the fire and the extent of the financial loss are yet to be established. Further details are awaited as officials assess the damage and investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.