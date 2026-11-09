KTR Criticises Telangana Government Over Musi Land Acquisition and Project Tenders

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has criticised the Telangana government over its proposed Musi Riverfront Development Project, alleging irregularities in the land acquisition process and the calling of tenders without preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

In a statement, KTR alleged that public hearings on land acquisition for the Musi project were being conducted without the participation of the public, questioning the transparency of the process.

He also claimed that the government had invited tenders for the project without finalising a DPR, raising questions about the planning and implementation of the proposed development works.

KTR further criticised the allocation of funds to the Musi project at a time when people and farmers were facing difficulties due to drought-like conditions associated with El Niño.

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He alleged that instead of extending support to farmers and the public during challenging conditions, the government was prioritising funds for the Musi project.

Describing the government’s approach as “Tughlaq-style governance”, KTR questioned its priorities and demanded accountability over the project, its financial allocations and land acquisition procedures.