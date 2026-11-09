GHMC Launches Month-Long Special Sanitation Drive in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a special drive on visible cleanliness, solid waste management and sanitation from November 9 to December 5, 2026, with the objective of making Hyderabad cleaner and greener.

The campaign aims to improve public hygiene, strengthen garbage collection and disposal systems, ensure cleaner roads and public spaces, and promote responsible waste management.

Under the initiative, the civic body is focusing on visible improvements in sanitation through coordinated efforts and greater public participation. Residents are expected to play an active role by avoiding littering, segregating household waste and disposing of garbage responsibly. The campaign also emphasises the importance of maintaining clean surroundings and protecting the urban environment.

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The initiative comes against the backdrop of Hyderabad’s recurring sanitation and drainage challenges. In October 2017, heavy rainfall caused severe waterlogging near Gachibowli’s Biodiversity Junction after plastic waste clogged drainage channels, disrupting traffic.

The incident highlighted how improper waste disposal can worsen flooding during heavy rains. The latest GHMC drive is therefore significant in preventing such incidents through regular sanitation, effective solid waste management and public awareness, contributing to a healthier and more sustainable Hyderabad.