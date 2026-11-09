NPPA Caps Trade Margins on 137 Anti-Cancer Drugs; Consumers to Save ₹3,540 Crore Annually

New Delhi: In a major relief to cancer patients, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, has capped trade margins on 137 anti-cancer drugs, bringing down the prices of several essential medicines with effect from November 9, 2026.

The decision follows recommendations by an Expert Committee constituted by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on October 17, 2026. According to the NPPA, 85 pharmaceutical companies have reported revised prices for 1,364 anti-cancer formulations covering 121 drugs as of November 8.

Of these, 679 brands have reported price reductions exceeding 50 per cent, with the highest reduction standing at 96.45 per cent. The revised prices are expected to generate annual savings of approximately ₹3,540.38 crore for consumers.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

In a similar move in 2019, the NPPA brought 42 anti-cancer drugs under a trade margin rationalisation mechanism, providing relief to patients through reduced medicine prices.

Consumers can verify revised MRPs through the Pharma Sahi Daam mobile app or the NPPA website. Pharmacies and hospitals cannot charge above the revised MRP. Complaints can be registered through the Pharma Jan Samadhan portal or the NPPA helpline (1800-111-255).

In February 2019, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) brought 42 anti-cancer drugs under trade margin rationalisation, capping trade margins at 30 per cent. The move resulted in price reductions of up to 90 per cent for several cancer medicines and was expected to benefit patients by making essential treatment more affordable.