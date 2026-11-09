Owaisi Meets TG SAFE Commissioner Over Hyderabad Hotel Inspections, Seeks Fair Notice Process

Hyderabad, November 9, 2026: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, accompanied by a delegation of the Twin Cities Hotel Owners Association, met Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, IPS, on Monday and submitted a representation seeking transparent, uniform and legally prescribed procedures during food safety inspections of hotels and restaurants.

The meeting comes amid intensified enforcement action against eateries in Hyderabad, raising questions about improvement notices, licence suspensions and opportunities for hotel owners to rectify deficiencies.

Owaisi Seeks Improvement Notices Before Strict Action

The delegation highlighted difficulties faced by hotel and restaurant operators during inspections and requested that enforcement procedures be applied consistently and in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Speaking to the media following the meeting, Owaisi said the Commissioner had assured the delegation that the prescribed legal process would be followed before taking stringent action, including the issuance of notices wherever required under the law.

He also urged hotel owners to maintain proper cleanliness, ensure hygienic food preparation and strictly comply with food safety regulations.

The association representatives assured the department of their cooperation and reiterated their commitment to providing safe and quality food to customers.

What Does the Food Safety Law Say About Suspension Notices?

The delegation’s concerns centre on Section 32 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which provides for improvement notices when specified regulatory violations are identified.

An improvement notice must describe the deficiencies, identify the required corrective measures and allow a reasonable compliance period of not less than 14 days.

A food business licence may be suspended if the operator fails to comply with the notice.

However, the law also permits immediate suspension in the interest of public health, provided the authority records its reasons in writing.

The corresponding FSSAI Licensing and Registration Regulations prescribe procedures for suspension, cancellation and opportunities to be heard.

Therefore, the request for improvement notices does not mean that hotels will be exempt from inspections or that immediate action is prohibited in serious public-health cases.

Recent Hyderabad Inspections Bring Issue Into Focus

The latest discussion follows the suspension of licences of 14 Hyderabad eateries after inspections in the Golconda and Charminar zones on October 31.

Earlier, four food establishments faced licence suspension following inspections in October, while restaurant inspections across Hyderabad in August also resulted in improvement notices and enforcement action.

These developments have brought renewed attention to both food hygiene and the procedures followed when violations are detected.

What Happens Next for Hyderabad Hotel Owners?

The key issue now is whether TG SAFE will issue additional written guidance on inspection procedures or consider further representations from affected food businesses.

No new enforcement policy or date for further discussions had been independently confirmed at the time of this report.

Meanwhile, restaurant operators remain responsible for maintaining valid food safety licences, hygienic kitchens, proper food storage, pest-control measures and necessary compliance records under FSSAI hygiene requirements.

Consumers who encounter suspected food safety violations can report concerns through the official FSSAI Food Safety Connect portal.

The outcome of the discussions will be closely watched by Hyderabad’s hospitality sector, while the protection of public health remains central to food safety enforcement.