Four Food Establishments Face FSSAI Licence Suspension in Hyderabad After Inspections

Hyderabad: Authorities from TG SAFE inspected 13 hotels and canteens across Hyderabad and found multiple food safety and hygiene violations, leading to the suspension of FSSAI licences of four establishments.

The inspections revealed unhygienic kitchens, cockroaches, flies, rodent activity, food waste and stagnant water at some establishments. Officials ordered the four establishments to suspend their operations immediately.

The establishments whose licences were suspended are NR’s Nandini Sudha in Chikkadpally, Sai Darshini and Universal Restaurant in Venkat Rao Nagar, and Harsha Deluxe Mess in Ameerpet.

As part of the inspection drive, officials collected 16 food samples over suspected food adulteration. The samples will be examined to assess their quality and compliance with food safety standards.

Authorities also directed Padmashree Canteen to shut down for operating without an FSSAI licence. Absolute Barbecues in Jubilee Hills was issued an improvement notice over the observations made during the inspection.

Officials said show-cause notices would be issued to seven other establishments in connection with the violations identified during the inspections.

TG SAFE officials are also planning follow-up inspections to verify whether the establishments have addressed the deficiencies and are complying with food safety regulations.

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