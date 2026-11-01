TG SAFE Suspends FSSAI Licences of 14 Hyderabad Eateries Over Food Safety Violations

Hyderabad: The Telangana Standards Authority for Food and Essential Drugs (TG SAFE) has suspended the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences of 14 restaurants and eating establishments and issued show-cause notices to eight others following inspections that uncovered serious food safety violations in the Golconda and Charminar zones.

A total of 22 enforcement teams, comprising Food Safety Officers and police personnel, inspected 22 establishments on Saturday. The inspections revealed unhygienic kitchens, cockroach and housefly infestations, rotten vegetables, fungal contamination, expired food products and improper food storage practices.

Among the establishments whose licences were suspended are Hotel Sri Raghavendra Udupi Veg (Tolichowki and Santosh Nagar), Lucky Restaurant (Santosh Nagar), Shah Ghouse Cafe (Shahalibanda), Hotel Nayaab (Nayapul), Sri Balaji Family Dhaba (Gudimalkapur), Siddique Kabab Central Kitchen, Alsaba Hotel (Tolichowki), Mehfil Restaurant (Dilsukhnagar), Dine Hill Restaurant (Masab Tank), Sohail Restaurant, Hotel Akshaya Tiffins (Malakpet), Hotel Venkateshwara (MJR Road) and Aeezebo The Royal Arabian Restaurant (Rethibowli).

TG SAFE directed all 14 establishments to immediately suspend business operations in the interest of public health.

Show-cause notices were served on Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hotel Sabzi, Pista House, Sweekar Hotel, Mandi at 36 Arabian Kitchen, Golconda Hotel and Resorts, Imperial Multicuisine Restaurant and Taiba Bakery. Further action, including penalties, may follow based on their responses.

During the enforcement drive, officials collected 21 food samples over suspected adulteration and discarded 544 kg of spoiled vegetables, leftover food, expired products and pest-infested food items. They also disposed of 13 kg of used cooking oil suspected of repeated use for frying.

At Siddique Kabab Central Kitchen, officials reportedly found live cats roaming inside the kitchen, heavy housefly infestation and rat droppings. At Aeezebo, cockroaches were found inside the drinking water storage tank, while vegetables showed fungal contamination.

Several other establishments were also found using newspapers to cover food items and storing raw and cooked food together, raising concerns over hygiene and the risk of food contamination.