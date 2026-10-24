Sarath City Capital Mall Celebrates Retail Excellence Across 69 Categories

Hyderabad: Sarath City Capital Mall, one of India’s leading shopping destinations and a premier retail hub in Hyderabad, hosted its Annual Retail Performance Awards 2026 today, recognizing outstanding retail performance across 69 categories for the financial year 2025–26.

The event celebrated the achievements of leading brands and retail partners whose exceptional business performance has contributed to the mall’s continued growth and success.

The highlight of the event was the grand launch of ‘Mall Banayega Crorepati’ (MBC), an ambitious 12-month retail campaign running from October 2026 through October 2027. Designed to elevate the shopping experience and reward customer loyalty, the campaign introduces an exciting shop-and-win concept, offering shoppers the opportunity to win prizes worth celebrating.

As part of the campaign, one lucky winner will get the chance to take home a grand prize of ₹1 crore in cash at the finale. In addition, quarterly promotional events will give eligible customers opportunities to win premium cars, sports bikes, electronics, and other exciting prizes. Customers making a minimum purchase of ₹10,000 at the mall will qualify for the campaign’s lucky draws, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

Celebrating Retail Excellence: Key Achievements

The Annual Retail Performance Awards recognized several brands for their exceptional sales performance and retail achievements:

The Souled Store: Ranked No. 1 nationwide among its stores in total sales.

Adidas: Home to South India’s largest concept store.

Comet: Recorded the highest trading density among new brands.

Snitch: Recognized as the No. 1 D2C store in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by sales.

Tira Beauty: Ranked No. 1 in South India in sales performance.

Technosport: Ranked No. 1 nationwide among athleisure brands in sales.

New Balance: Achieved the No. 1 store position in South India by sales.

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These achievements underscore the strength of Sarath City Capital Mall’s retail ecosystem and its commitment to providing an exceptional platform for brands to grow, innovate, and connect with customers.

‘Mall Banayega Crorepati’: A Year of Shopping, Rewards, and Excitement

The MBC campaign aims to transform everyday shopping into an engaging and rewarding experience through a year-long calendar of activities and prizes.

Key campaign highlights include:

Weekend Quizzes: Interactive trivia sessions every weekend, with opportunities for participants to win instant prizes.

Quarterly Mega Events: Exciting seasonal giveaways featuring premium cars, sports bikes, electronics, and more.

₹1 Crore Grand Finale: One lucky shopper will get the opportunity to win the grand cash prize of ₹1 crore at the campaign finale.

With a combination of interactive experiences, exciting rewards, and a landmark grand prize, MBC is designed to strengthen customer engagement and make every shopping visit more memorable.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Syed Mohammed Aslam, CEO of Skill Promoters, said:

“When we first envisioned Sarath City Capital Mall, our dream was to create a world-class shopping destination that would set new benchmarks in retail. With ‘Mall Banayega Crorepati’, we are taking that vision a step further by celebrating our customers and brand partners through an exciting initiative that brings together shopping, entertainment, and extraordinary rewards. This campaign reflects our commitment to continually enhancing the customer experience and taking retail engagement to new heights.”

The event was graced by Mr. Syed Naveeduddin Ahmed, COO, Mr. Tarachand Bopanna, and second-generation leaders Mr. Syed Mohammed Akram, Mr. Syed Basheeruddin Faayez, and Mr. Syed Mohammed Hamza. Their presence highlighted the leadership’s continued commitment to retail excellence, strong brand partnerships, and customer-centric innovation.

About Sarath City Capital Mall

Sarath City Capital Mall is a major shopping, lifestyle, and entertainment destination in Hyderabad, bringing together a diverse portfolio of national and international brands, dining experiences, entertainment options, and lifestyle offerings under one roof. Through initiatives such as the Annual Retail Performance Awards and ‘Mall Banega Crorepati’, the mall continues to strengthen its retail partnerships and create engaging experiences for shoppers.

Campaign Period: October 2026 – October 2027 Location: Sarath City Capital Mall, Hyderabad, India

Note: Participation eligibility, prize details, draw schedules, and other campaign conditions will be governed by the official terms and conditions.