CM Revanth Reddy Calls for Greater Use of Treated Wastewater to Conserve Freshwater

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended his warm greetings to the officers, employees and their families on the occasion of the 37th Formation Day of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

The Chief Minister appreciated the Board’s significant contribution over the past 37 years in providing safe drinking water and sewerage services to Hyderabad. He said HMWSSB had played a vital role in the city’s growth, public health and overall development.

Highlighting the importance of water security amid Hyderabad’s rapid expansion, Revanth Reddy stressed the need for sustainable management of water resources. In view of the anticipated El Niño conditions, he called for proactive measures to conserve freshwater and reduce its use for non-domestic purposes.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

He appreciated the launch of the ‘Dial Green Tanker – Green Tanker Operations’ initiative, describing it as a timely step towards sustainable water management. He urged government departments, industries, construction agencies and commercial establishments to use treated wastewater for landscaping, construction and industrial activities.

The Chief Minister said increased use of treated wastewater would reduce dependence on freshwater and ensure adequate supplies for essential domestic needs.

He called upon citizens and all stakeholders to make water conservation a collective responsibility and contribute towards building a sustainable and water-secure Hyderabad. He also wished HMWSSB continued success in serving the people of the Core Urban Region (CURE).