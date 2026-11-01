Telangana

Scattered Thunderstorms Likely Across Several Telangana Districts on November 1

Thunderstorm activity is expected to develop during the afternoon and continue into the night in Hanamkonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Yadadri-Bhongir, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Mulugu and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi1 November 2026 - 15:20
Scattered Thunderstorms Likely Across Several Telangana Districts on November 1
Scattered Thunderstorms Likely Across Several Telangana Districts on November 1

Join WhatsApp

Telegram Channel

Follow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Hyderabad: Several districts across Telangana are likely to experience scattered thunderstorms on Sunday, November 1, according to the latest weather forecast.

Thunderstorm activity is expected to develop during the afternoon and continue into the night in Hanamkonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Yadadri-Bhongir, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Mulugu and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.

Meanwhile, other parts of the state are likely to witness isolated rainfall or remain dry throughout the day.

In Hyderabad, isolated thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon and night hours, while dry weather conditions are likely to prevail during the remaining parts of the day.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Residents in the districts likely to receive thunderstorms are advised to remain cautious during periods of lightning, gusty winds and rainfall. People travelling outdoors, particularly during the afternoon and evening, should take necessary precautions.

The forecast indicates localised weather activity across Telangana as November begins, with rainfall chances varying from district to district.

Related Stories

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi1 November 2026 - 15:20
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
Back to top button
Secret Link