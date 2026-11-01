Scattered Thunderstorms Likely Across Several Telangana Districts on November 1

Hyderabad: Several districts across Telangana are likely to experience scattered thunderstorms on Sunday, November 1, according to the latest weather forecast.

Thunderstorm activity is expected to develop during the afternoon and continue into the night in Hanamkonda, Warangal, Jangaon, Yadadri-Bhongir, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Mulugu and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts.

Meanwhile, other parts of the state are likely to witness isolated rainfall or remain dry throughout the day.

In Hyderabad, isolated thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon and night hours, while dry weather conditions are likely to prevail during the remaining parts of the day.

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Residents in the districts likely to receive thunderstorms are advised to remain cautious during periods of lightning, gusty winds and rainfall. People travelling outdoors, particularly during the afternoon and evening, should take necessary precautions.

The forecast indicates localised weather activity across Telangana as November begins, with rainfall chances varying from district to district.