Rivers Flowing, But Farmers Struggle for Water in Jogulamba Gadwal

Jogulamba Gadwal: Despite the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers flowing through the region, farmers in Jogulamba Gadwal district are facing severe water shortages, with crops wilting due to the lack of irrigation facilities. Farmers allege that canal water is not reaching their fields, while groundwater levels have depleted drastically.

The situation has become particularly distressing for chilli farmers in Tupatrala village of Ayyaj mandal. Frequent power cuts have further worsened their problems, leaving crops without adequate water. Desperate to save their standing crops, farmers are reportedly using polluted water from a nearby stream for irrigation.

Around 20 water tankers are being transported daily to agricultural fields to supply the contaminated water. Farmers are appealing to authorities to ensure regular canal water supply and uninterrupted electricity to prevent further crop losses and protect their livelihoods.

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