Telangana

Rivers Flowing, But Farmers Struggle for Water in Jogulamba Gadwal

Despite the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers flowing through the region, farmers in Jogulamba Gadwal district are facing severe water shortages, with crops wilting due to the lack of irrigation facilities.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi31 October 2026 - 17:03
Rivers Flowing, But Farmers Struggle for Water in Jogulamba Gadwal
Rivers Flowing, But Farmers Struggle for Water in Jogulamba Gadwal

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Jogulamba Gadwal: Despite the Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers flowing through the region, farmers in Jogulamba Gadwal district are facing severe water shortages, with crops wilting due to the lack of irrigation facilities. Farmers allege that canal water is not reaching their fields, while groundwater levels have depleted drastically.

The situation has become particularly distressing for chilli farmers in Tupatrala village of Ayyaj mandal. Frequent power cuts have further worsened their problems, leaving crops without adequate water. Desperate to save their standing crops, farmers are reportedly using polluted water from a nearby stream for irrigation.

Around 20 water tankers are being transported daily to agricultural fields to supply the contaminated water. Farmers are appealing to authorities to ensure regular canal water supply and uninterrupted electricity to prevent further crop losses and protect their livelihoods.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi31 October 2026 - 17:03
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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