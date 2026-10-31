Revanth Reddy Urges Centre to Expedite High-Speed Rail Projects in Telangana

NEW DELHI: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to expedite the proposed high-speed rail projects connecting Hyderabad with Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai, besides granting early approval for several important railway infrastructure projects in the State.

During a meeting with the Union Railway Minister at Rail Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday, the Chief Minister said the State government had examined the proposals received from the Centre for the three high-speed rail corridors and submitted revised proposals with certain suggestions.

Clarifying that the State had not initiated any land acquisition process for these corridors, Revanth Reddy said the process would begin only after the Centre finalised and approved the proposed alignments. He requested the Union Minister to complete the alignment process at the earliest.

The Chief Minister also sought immediate approval for the proposed 130-km railway line between Vikarabad and Krishna. He explained that substantial limestone deposits had been discovered near Tekalkode in Vikarabad district and that the State government planned to develop the region as a major cement and textile hub.

Highlighting the importance of regional connectivity, Revanth Reddy proposed developing a Regional Ring Rail along the 360-km Regional Ring Road (RRR), currently under construction around Hyderabad. He said the proposed railway network would improve connectivity and create significant employment opportunities.

He also requested the Centre to sanction several railway lines, including Dornakal–Gadwal, Kalwakurthy–Macherla, Kacheguda–Jaggayyapeta (250 km), Patancheru–Adilabad (320 km), Bodhan–Latur (175 km) and the eight-kilometre Akannapet bypass line.

Further, the Chief Minister urged the Centre to approve a mega coaching and freight maintenance depot proposed by South Central Railway at Anantaram village near Mahabubabad.

He informed the Union Minister that the State government had agreed to hand over 409 acres and one gunta of land required for the project to the Railways. Revanth Reddy requested expedited clearances to ensure the timely implementation of these railway projects across Telangana.