HYDRAA Fences 78 Acres of Disputed Government Land in Guttala Begumpet

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) have taken steps to protect 78 acres of disputed government land at Guttala Begumpet in Serilingampally mandal of Rangareddy district by erecting more than 500 metres of fencing to prevent further encroachments.

The action was carried out on Friday, October 30, following a request from revenue officials to maintain the existing status of the property in accordance with the Telangana High Court’s orders.

The disputed land is located in Survey No. 63 of Guttala Begumpet village. According to officials, a portion of the property has already been encroached upon, with residential structures coming up on the land. Some individuals are reportedly claiming ancestral ownership and allegedly selling plots to unsuspecting buyers. Others have constructed compound walls around portions of the land to establish control.

The ownership dispute is currently before the Telangana High Court, which has issued status quo orders concerning the property. However, officials reportedly noticed that plot sales and fresh construction activities were continuing despite the court’s directions.

Concerned over further encroachments and changes to the property’s existing status, revenue officials approached HYDRAA seeking intervention.

Responding to the request, HYDRAA officials erected over 500 metres of fencing across the disputed land in the presence of revenue officials.

The fencing is intended to prevent unauthorised occupation, fresh constructions and illegal plot transactions until the ownership dispute is resolved.

Officials said the action was aimed at safeguarding government land and ensuring compliance with the High Court’s status quo orders.