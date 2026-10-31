Telangana Government Extends Instant Pension Facility to More Categories

Widows of deceased social security pensioners to receive immediate pension benefits; persons with disabilities, dialysis patients, HIV-affected individuals and others to benefit

HYDERABAD: In a major humanitarian initiative, the Telangana government has extended the instant pension facility to additional categories of social security pensioners, ensuring financial support to women who lose their husbands. The decision, taken on the instructions of Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Seethakka, will benefit families belonging to several vulnerable sections.

Under the revised guidelines, if a male pensioner receiving social security benefits passes away, his eligible wife will be sanctioned a pension immediately. The facility, which was earlier applicable to wives of deceased old-age pensioners, has now been extended to persons with disabilities, singers, weavers, dialysis patients, HIV-affected individuals and families affected by filariasis.

According to the guidelines issued by the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Department, widows below 57 years of age will be sanctioned a disability pension, while those aged 57 years and above will receive an old-age pension, subject to eligibility.

To avail the benefit, applicants in rural areas must approach the Panchayat Secretary, while those in urban areas should submit applications to the Bill Collector. Required documents include Aadhaar cards of both spouses, the first page of the bank passbook and the deceased pensioner’s death confirmation certificate.

After document verification and eligibility assessment, officials will enter the details on the Cheyutha portal and process the pension.

The initiative aims to prevent financial hardship among widows and ensure continuity of social security support to vulnerable families.