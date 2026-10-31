Drinking Water Crisis Hits Karimnagar, Residents Depend on Tankers

Karimnagar: Drinking water problems are reportedly increasing in Karimnagar, with residents facing difficulties in accessing regular water supplies. Water tankers are being seen in several parts of the city as people struggle to meet their daily drinking water needs.

Residents are carrying pots and drums in search of drinking water, while many are depending on tankers to meet their household requirements.

The situation has caused inconvenience to people, who are forced to spend considerable time collecting water amid concerns over the availability of regular supplies.

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The growing water shortage has raised concerns among residents, who are hoping that the concerned authorities will take immediate steps to ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply across the city.

People have urged officials to address the issue and provide relief to families facing difficulties due to the shortage.