Horror in Andhra Pradesh: Man Attacks Class 10 Student with Tree-Cutting Machine at School

Anantapur: A shocking incident was reported at a District Parishad High School in Rapthadu mandal of Anantapur district, Andhra Pradesh, where a man allegedly entered the school premises and attacked a Class 10 student with a tree-cutting machine.

The victim was identified as Gopika, who sustained severe injuries to her head, face and shoulder. According to preliminary information, her condition is critical.

Another student, identified as Lakshmi, also suffered injuries when she attempted to intervene and save Gopika from the attacker.

The incident triggered panic among students and school staff. The accused reportedly fled the scene after carrying out the attack.

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Police have launched a search operation to trace and apprehend the suspect. Further details regarding the motive behind the attack are awaited.

The shocking incident has raised serious concerns over the safety of students and security arrangements at educational institutions.