Former APSRTC MD and Retired IPS Officer N. Balasubramanyam Passes Away in New York

Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) Managing Director and retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer N. Balasubramanyam passed away in New York while undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Balasubramanyam retired from service on August 30. During his career, he held several key positions, including serving as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ongole. He was widely recognised for his integrity, dedication and contributions to public service.

According to reports, his mortal remains are expected to be brought to Hyderabad within three days.

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Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed their condolences over his demise.

Both leaders paid tribute to Balasubramanyam, remembering his commitment to duty, professional integrity and valuable contributions to public service.

His death has come as a loss to the police fraternity and the public administration sector in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.