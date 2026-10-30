Hyderabad

Rice Mafia Accused of Artificial Scarcity, Prices Soar to Rs. 95 per Kg

Ordinary consumers are facing a growing burden as rice prices reportedly surge amid allegations of hoarding and artificial scarcity by traders.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi30 October 2026 - 16:21
Rice Mafia Accused of Artificial Scarcity, Prices Soar to Rs. 95 per Kg
Rice Mafia Accused of Artificial Scarcity, Prices Soar to Rs. 95 per Kg

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Hyderabad: Ordinary consumers are facing a growing burden as rice prices reportedly surge amid allegations of hoarding and artificial scarcity by traders. Taking advantage of concerns over the impact of El Niño on agricultural production, some traders are allegedly stockpiling rice and increasing prices sharply.

According to reports, rice prices have climbed to as much as Rs. 95 per kg, while a 25-kg bag is being sold for around Rs. 2,700. The sudden increase has left ordinary households struggling to manage their daily food expenses.

Consumers have accused the alleged rice mafia of exploiting fears of a possible decline in crop production to create an artificial shortage in the market. They claim that traders are using the El Niño situation as an excuse to hoard stocks and raise prices overnight.

The steep rise in prices has triggered concerns among consumers, who say rice, an essential food item for millions of families, is becoming increasingly expensive.

People have urged the government to intervene immediately, conduct inspections of rice stocks, take action against illegal hoarding and prevent traders from exploiting consumers.

Consumers are also demanding strict measures to ensure adequate supplies and keep essential food prices under control.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi30 October 2026 - 16:21
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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