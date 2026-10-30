Rice Mafia Accused of Artificial Scarcity, Prices Soar to Rs. 95 per Kg

Hyderabad: Ordinary consumers are facing a growing burden as rice prices reportedly surge amid allegations of hoarding and artificial scarcity by traders. Taking advantage of concerns over the impact of El Niño on agricultural production, some traders are allegedly stockpiling rice and increasing prices sharply.

According to reports, rice prices have climbed to as much as Rs. 95 per kg, while a 25-kg bag is being sold for around Rs. 2,700. The sudden increase has left ordinary households struggling to manage their daily food expenses.

Consumers have accused the alleged rice mafia of exploiting fears of a possible decline in crop production to create an artificial shortage in the market. They claim that traders are using the El Niño situation as an excuse to hoard stocks and raise prices overnight.

The steep rise in prices has triggered concerns among consumers, who say rice, an essential food item for millions of families, is becoming increasingly expensive.

People have urged the government to intervene immediately, conduct inspections of rice stocks, take action against illegal hoarding and prevent traders from exploiting consumers.

Consumers are also demanding strict measures to ensure adequate supplies and keep essential food prices under control.

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